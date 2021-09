epa07218839 An Indian mother wearing a medical protection mask and her child join a gathering of acrivists in a park as part of an awarenes campaign, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 09 December 2018. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Kolkata has the worst air quality of any major city in the world. Local media reports and an index released by a US university, say India is the world's second most-polluted country, which is reducing life expectancy by more than 10 years for the average resident in the capital. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY