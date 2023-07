RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 23: People evacuated from their home take shelter at a sports hall in Venetokleio due to wildfires on Rhodes island, Greece on July 23, 2023. Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day, authorities said on Sunday. As many as 266 firefighters and 49 fire engines were on the ground battling the blazes, assisted by five helicopters and 10 airplanes. Damianidis Eleftherios / Anadolu Agency,Image: 791406947, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no