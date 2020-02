View this post on Instagram

During last seasons Paris Fashion Week, nine-year-old @daisymay_demetre, who had both legs amputated, walked in a show at the top of the Eiffel Tower for LuLu et GiGi Couture @luluetgigi. Daisy-May Demetre, from Birmingham, is thought to be the first double amputee model to walk in the show. The nine-year-old was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the fibula bone in the leg is missing, which led to her legs being amputated as a baby. Mr. Demetre said walking was „between five and seven times harder” for his daughter, „but you’d never know. She came out and posed really well, she just nailed it.”