Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia (C) keeps his hand down during a vote on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine in New York, February 25, 2022. Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday that "deplores in the strongest terms" the country's "aggression" against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops. Eleven of the council's 15 members voted for the motion, which was co-written by the United States and Albania. China, India and the UAE abstained. The resolution was always doomed to fail because of Moscow's veto power as a permanent member of the council.