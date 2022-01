epa09492631 A Romanian nurse prepares the vaccine against COVID-19 dose for a patient before to administrate his booster vaccine injection, inside a jab boot organized at 'Matei Bals' Covid-19 hospital in Bucharest, Romania, 28 September 2021. Starting 28 September, Romanians with high health risk can be vaccinated with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT