Unconfirmed reports from the scene say that two very young children have been stabbed at a house in Brompton Park in north Belfast. Police forensics officers are at the scene and there is a large police presence in the area. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service say that two patients were taken to hospital. Videos on social media show police treating a young child as a woman was being put into a police car outside the house.