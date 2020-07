Donald Trump, după protestul Black Lives Matter din Portland: “Merită minimum 10 ani de închisoare”

epa08568358 Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality storm the Justice Center and clash with local police and federal agents in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 27 July 2020. According to reports, thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with local police and federal agents during violent riots as protesters stormed the Justice Center and broke through its fence demanding withdrawal of federal agents deployed to the city by US President Trump administration from the city. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON