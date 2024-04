Several hundred people demonstrated in the streets of Lyon between quai Victor Augagneur and the ECG squat (Espace communal de la guillotiere). Following the end of the winter truce, demonstrators protested against housing evictions in Lyon and across France, and against anti-immigration lawsthatcall into question the unconditional nature of the welcome and accentuate the persecution of immigrants and undocumented migrants.This action is also part of a week-long protest in Lyon against the eviction of the ECG. The ECG is a self-managed squat with living and working quarters. It's a landmark in the fight against gentrification in Lyon. This demonstration is also part of the campaign for the right to housing organised throughout Europe between 29 March and 7 April 2024. France, Lyon, March 30, 2024//KONRADK_konrad-011/Credit:KONRAD K./SIPA. Profimedia Images