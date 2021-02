epa08980201 A New York City Police car is seen covered in snow, during a snowstorm in New York, New York, USA, 01 February 2021. According to reports, the moving storm brought about 15 cm (six inches) of snow already and is expect to bring up to 50 cm (about 20 inches) of snow by Tuesday 02 February. The storm is causing hazardous travel conditions, flight cancellations. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES