epa09717880 Construction containers are crushed by a toppled construction site crane that overturned and fell on the ICA Maxi's car park and Stora Varvsgatan shopping center in Malmo, Sweden, 30 January 2022, after the storm front Malik ravaged the worst in the Swedish Scania County. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) continued its orange alert warning for storm surges in southern and western Sweden and also an orange warning for high water levels. EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson SWEDEN OUT