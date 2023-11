File photo dated May 20, 2014 shows Dutch populist Geert Wilders speaks to the press two days before the European parliamentary election on Thursday in the Netherlands, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Geert Wilders, the Dutch populist whose anti-Islam comments have led to death threats, could become the next leader of the Netherlands following an election upset for his Freedom Party (PVV) on Wednesday. After 25 years in Dutch politics without holding office, Wilders was set to lead coalition government talks and has a good chance of becoming prime minister. An exit poll on Wednesday evening showed the PVV in a clear lead, 10 seats ahead of its closest rival, Frans Timmermans' Labour/Green Left combination.,Image: 823748547, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no