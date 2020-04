epaselect epa08352452 A composite photo shows several residents protected with different kinds of masks posing for the photographer in Valencia, Spain, 08 April 2020 (issued 09 April 2020). Handmade or manufactured masks are used to avoid to become infected with coronavirus, that causes the COVID-19 disease. Spain faces the 26th consecutive day of mandatory home confinement, on 09 April, in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar