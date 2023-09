Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin, second right, and Russia's agent Gennady Kuzmin, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, right, Ukraine's agent and ambassador-at-large of the Ukrainian Ministry of the Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych, second left, and Oksana Zolotaryova, Director General for International Law of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, left, wait for judges to enter the World Court where Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation / Profimedia Images