Mobile phones are locked into 'Yondr' pouches before people enter an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on November 22, 2019 in New York City. Yondr creates phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals. When Adam Weiss arrived at a New York theater to see a Broadway show, he was dismayed to learn he would have to lock up his cell phone. The team behind "Freestyle Love Supreme," an improvisation comedy show co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" musical fame, requires audience members to keep their mobiles in a locked pouch during the performance. "It's a bit like being without a part of myself," the 39-year-old Weiss said.