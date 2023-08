FOTO | Imaginea dezastrului produs de incendiul din Evros, Grecia: ce a văzut satelitul Copernicus, al UE

A view of burnt forest, in the village of Avantas, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece have found the bodies of over 10 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country from Turkey.,Image: 799288394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no