INTERVIU. Ce se întâmplă, de fapt, în Georgia, țara „condusă de un oligarh” unde oamenii au ieșit violent în stradă: „Puterea de aici nu este nici pro-Kremlin și nici pro-UE, ci pro-bani”

epa03238199 People wave Georgian flags during a rally against Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, in Tbilisi, Georgia, 27 May 2012. Some 80,000 people protested against Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili in the capital Tbilisi, according to the Interpress news agency. The demonstration, supported by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili and his Georgian Dream party, comes ahead of parliamentary elections due in September. Opponents have accused Saakashvili of authoritarian tendencies, while others fear he may attempt to become prime minister in 2013, when his two permitted terms as president come to an end. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE