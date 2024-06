Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole giving way to a small tunnel entrance in the UNRWA compound where the military discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency that the military says Hamas militants used to attack its forces during a ground operation in Gaza, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room. The unveiling of the tunnels marked the latest chapter in Israel's campaign against the embattled agency, which it accuses of collaborating with Hamas.,Image: 845370695, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. PHOTO TAKEN UNDER IDF SUPERVISION AND REVIEWED BY THE MILITARY CENSOR, Model Release: no