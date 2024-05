RAFAH, GAZA - MAY 27: Palestinians observe the destruction caused by the attacks of Israeli army on tents of displaced Palestinians living near the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warehouses in Rafah, Gaza on May 27, 2024. The attack killed at least 30 Palestinians including children according to Gaza media office. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM