Povestea IT-istului care în câțiva ani a construit și a pierdut un imperiu de 6 miliarde de dolari

epa02992709 Andrew Mason, the CEO of Groupon, stands in Times Square following Groupon Inc's initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2011. Groupon Inc raised about 700 million US dollars as a result of increasing the size of its initial public offering, becoming the largest IPO by an Internet company since Google Inc generated 1.7 billion US dollars with it's IPO in 2004. EPA/JUSTIN LANE