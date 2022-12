Police Commander in Chief, Inspector General of Polish Police, Jaroslaw Szymczyk, during the celebration of the Police Day in Podkarpackie Voivodeship (Subcarpathia Province) held in Rzeszow. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Rzeszow, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Poland. Celebrations Of The Podkarpackie Provincial Police Day In Rzeszow, Poland - 27 Jul 2022,Image: 710212375, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no