epaselect epa10323294 Firefighters work at the site of an apartment block destroyed by shelling in Vyshhorod, near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 23 November 2022, amid Russia's invasion. At least four people were killed and 27 others injured as a result of Russian shelling hitting the Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andrii Nebytov said on telegram. According to a statement by Ukraine's national power supply Ukrenergo on 23 November, power outages were reported across all of the regions of the country following a series of Russian missile strikes targeting the country's critical infrastructure. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK