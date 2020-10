- BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 16: John McAfee makes speech during the China Internet Security Conference on August 16, 2016 in Beijing, China. The conference held in the National Convention Center will last till August 17. 120 top think-tank experts, 19 well-known university professors or scholars, 30 leading security companies and teams, 10 state-level safety research institutions will participate in the event and share the latest research achievements. (Photo by )***_***,Image: 549534277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no