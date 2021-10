Doi jurnaliști, premiați cu Nobelul pentru Pace, „pentru efortul lor de a proteja libertatea de exprimare”

epa09512768 A compositr image shows Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in Hong Kong, China, 16 May 2019 (L) and 'Novaya Gazeta' editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2012 (R), issued 08 October 2021. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were announced 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate by the Nobel Committee in Oslo on 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV