David Julius și Ardem Patapoutian au câștigat Premiul Nobel pentru Medicină 2021. Ce descoperire au făcut

epa09505165 Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors (R) explains the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 04 October 2021. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian (seen on the screen) for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow / POOL SWEDEN OUT