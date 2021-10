epa09506728 (L-R) Members of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson, Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics John Wettlaufer during the announcement of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, 05 October 2021. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi were honored "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems." EPA-EFE/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT