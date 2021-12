Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, plays piano publicly for the first time alongside popstar Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey carol concert. The rendition of Walker’s Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here was performed as part of the Duchess’s Royal Carols: Together At Christmas concert, filmed earlier this month, a carol service that reflected upon the difficult past 18 months for people across our nation, and particularly for those who might be more vulnerable, isolated or have limited access to support. TogetherAtChristmas was a moment to recognise those who have struggled during the pandemic, as well as to celebrate the individuals and organisations who carried out inspirational acts of kindness and incredible feats to help those in need in our communities. Kate organised and hosted the event, which was broadcast on ITV, as a thank you to the inspirational people who have served their communities during the pandemic.,Image: 649365686, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia