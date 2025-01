06 November 2024, US, West Palm Beach: US Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump arrives to his election night party alongside his wife Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach. Trump is set for a historic second term as US president after defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House, US broadcasters projected early on Wednesday. Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via ZUMA Press/dpa