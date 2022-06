Black smoke and dirt rise from the nearby city of Severodonetsk during battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas on June 9, 2022. Russian forces have for weeks been concentrating their firepower on Severodonetsk and its sister city of Lysychansk across the river. A defiant Lugansk governor declares that Ukrainian forces could reclaim Severodonetsk "in two to three days" if they receive long-range artillery promised by the US and Britain.,Image: 698355736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia