epa06433728 Farmers from Ivory Coast work with cocoa beans at a farm in Tiassale town in southern Ivory Coast, 09 January 2018. Cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate, is a very profitable crop in West Africa. Ivory Coast leads the world in the production and export of cocoa beans, which provide 33 per cent of the world's cocoa. The recent allegations of child labor on cocoa plantations in West Africa tainted the industry by asking questions about the ethics of West African farmers. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA