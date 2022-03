TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova who stormed Russia's top news show with a sign reading 'No War' and has called the war in Ukraine criminal, stating Russia is the aggressor, defying Putin and insisting: "They can't jail us all." Marina has decided to take a stand and interupted a Channel One news bulletin to hold up a sign behind the presenter which also read in Russian: 'They're lying to you.' Marina Ovsyannikova, Russian TV employee interrupts news broadcast, Russia - 15 Mar 2022,Image: 670897393, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Rex Features Ltd. do not claim any Copyright or License of the attached image, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia