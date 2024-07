Info - Kamala Harris est la remplaçante la plus probable de Joe Biden - La semaine du président des Etats-Unis Joe Biden United States Vice President Kamala Harris listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Biden&160;announced a plan to work with churches, colleges, businesses and celebrities to boost coronavirus vaccinations in the U.S., where demand for the shots has faltered.