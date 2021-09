epa09486587 Meng Wanzhou leaves British Columbia Supreme Court and speaks to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 24 September 2021. Meng is reportedly appearing virtually in US court from Canada to plead in connection with a case in which the United States has seeking her extradition for since she was detained in December 2018. The case relatees to accusations that Huawei had tried to steal US technology and had lied about its relationship with an Iranian subsidiary. EPA-EFE/BOB FRID