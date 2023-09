dpatop - 17 September 2023, Ukraine, Orichiw: Ukrainian soldiers gesture atop their Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) in the frontline town of Orihiv, reporting heavy fighting from their American infantry fighting vehicle. In the town of once almost 14,000 inhabitants just a few kilometers from the current front line, almost no one lives today; most of the houses are either completely destroyed or uninhabitable. Since the beginning of the war, Orikhiv has been under constant fire from the Russian army, but in the course of the current counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces were able to regain control of the town. (to dpa "Village in a hail of shells - Ukrainian offensive makes slow progress") / Profimedia Images