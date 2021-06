(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 08, 1993, French gendarmes secure the scene where the car of Michele Marinescu is parked. A resolution after 28 years of investigation: a man was indicted and imprisoned on June 16 for the assassination of his wife and the murder and rape of his daughter, found slaughtered near Grenoble in 1993, announced the prosecutor. DNA traces of semen found on the pants of the girl, then 13 years old, allowed the identification of her father that a strong alibi had, for 28 years, preserved from any prosecution in the investigation of his wife and daughter's deaths.,Image: 616037982, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia