This is the moment a fan invaded the stage at a Bryan Adams gig - and started to sing along with the star. , The Canadian rocker's concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, earlier this month was interrupted by the man., Adams, 63, was performing his hit song Summer of '69 when the eager fan bypassed security to take to the stage at the city's Maverik Center. , He stepped in front of the singer and took over the mic., The white T-shirt wearing fan belted out one line before security stepped in, and he kept singing while being escorted off the stage., Ever the pro, an unruffled Adams picked up right where the fan left off. , "Stage crashing NOT recommended," he later wrote on social media after the incident on July 7.