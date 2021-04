epa09112015 An Ukrainian medical worker helps elderly people to fill papers before an injection of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 April 2021. Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said Ukraine received the confirmation of an additional supply of one million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX Facility on 31 March 2021. Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccine in February. The contract provided for another one million doses by late March after another 500,000 doses and another million. However, India temporary ban on the export of vaccines is in force now but Ukraine should receive 1.7 million doses of the same AstraZeneca vaccine produced in South Korea by late May. Ukraine said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 1,691,737 as of 01 April 2021. As many as 1,323,083 patients have recovered. The death toll has hit 33,246. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO