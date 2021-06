epa06426834 An Afghan currency exchange dealer counts US dollars as he waits for customers at a roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 09 January 2018. According to reports, the Central Bank of Afghanistan (CBA) on 09 January said that the value of the Afghan Afghani (AFN) continues to drop against the US dollar in the face of ongoing political tension in the country over the past few weeks. Currently it is 70 AFN to the dollar and 84 AFN to one Euro. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ