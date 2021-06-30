Stefan Klein, fondator și CEO al companiei Klein Vision, a declarat că mașina poate zbura aproximativ 1.000 km, la o înălțime de 2.500 de metri. Autoturismul a petrecut deja 40 de ore în aer până acum.

AirCar este echipată cu un motor BMW și funcționează cu combustibil obișnuit cu pompă de benzină.

AirCar poate să meargă şi pe străzi. Aripile şi coada se depliază din interiorul maşinii, care se transformă în doar două minute și 15 secunde într-un avion.

Maşina e realizată din materiale compozite, ca să-i reducă greutatea.

Foto: Profimedia

