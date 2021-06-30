October 27, 2020, Slovakia: MANDATORY CREDIT: Klein Vision, s.r.o.Cover-images.com........STORY CAPTION:..A car that transforms into a flying vehicle has taken its maiden flight. ..AirCar (V5) is the latest generation flying car that transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than three minutes. Useful for leisure and self-driving journeys, and also as a commercial taxi service, the dual mode transformation vehicle can go from driving to flying mode with the click of a button. ..The fifth generation flying car designed by Professor Stefan Klein completed two 1500â€™ AGL flights at Piestany airport in Slovakia last week (week of 2610). The model safely achieved two full airport patterns, including two take-offs and landings. ..Cars can be heavy, but planes must be light. The two-seat model weights 1,100kg and can carry additional load of 200kg per flight. Powered by a BMW 1.6l engine, the car-plane has an effective power output of 140HP. Estimated travel range of AirCar is 1,000km and flight consumption of 18 lh. ..AirCar takes you from ground to sky with a takeoff of 300m reaching speeds up to 200 kmh. But most importantly, the stability and controllability of the AirCar is accessible to any pilot. ..â€œThe key flight parameters confirmed all theoretical concepts and calculations that the development of the AirCar was based on. Following the completion of all required flight tests in compliance with EASA regulations, we will deliver a model with a certified ADEPT, 300HP engine within the next 6 next monthsâ€ said Professor Stefan Klein, Klein Visionâ€™s CTO and test pilot. â€œThe good news is, we already have a buyer,â€ Professor Klein added. ..â€œWith Aircar you will arrive at your destination without the hassle of getting a ride to airport and passing through commercial security, you can drive your AirCar to the golf course, the office, the mall or your hotel and p,Image: 567125190, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * United Kingdom Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia