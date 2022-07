epa10074218 A man cools off in a fountain at the Courtyard of the Orange trees in the mosque cathedral of Cordoba, in Andalusia, Spain, 16 July 2022. Spanish state weather agency issued a red alert in five different communities -Aragon, Cantabria, Extremadura, Navarra and La Rioja- with temperatues reaching up to 44 degrees. EPA-EFE/SALAS