The gun used used to kill notorious Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid has sold for more than $6 million (USD) - a world auction record for a firearm. Sheriff Pat Garrett famously gunned down the bank robber and killer - real name William Bonney - 140 years ago with his Colt Single Action 7.5ins barrel army revolver. Garretts gun - described by auctioneers Bonhams as the most iconic treasure of early Western history - had been expected to sell for up to $3 million. But the bidding rocketed up to a staggering $6,030,312 before the gun was sold to a client bidding by phone in Bonhams How the West Was Won auction in Los Angeles on August 27. The previous record for a firearm sold at auction was $1.98 million set by Christies in 2002 for a pair of flintlock saddle pistols carried by George Washington during the Revolutionary War, gifted to him by friend and ally the Marquis de Lafayette. The story of Garrett and Bonney has been the subject of many films and one of the best-known from the Wild West era. The Kid had been on the run for two months after a violent prison breakout, during which he killed two of the sheriffs deputies. Garrett tracked him down to a remote hideout in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, on July 14, 1881, and shot him dead despite their long-standing friendship and mutual respect. The gun was passed to Garretts widow in the early 20th century, before ending up with Western firearms and memorabilia collectors Jim and Theresa Earle in the 1980s.