The leader of VOX, Santiago Abascal, offers statements to the media upon his arrival at the Solemn Opening Session of the General Courts of the XV Legislature, in the Congress of Deputies, on November 29, 2023, in Madrid (Spain). The King has opened the fifteenth legislature in a solemn plenary session that brings together deputies and senators in Congress with the announced absence of Esquerra Republicana (ERC), Bildu and the Bloque Nacionalista Gallego. This is the first political speech of Felipe VI after the presentation of the amnesty law rejected by PP and Vox and after the pacts that the PSOE signed with ERC and Junts. The Solemn Opening of the legislature is held four months after the general elections of July 23, in which the current deputies and senators were elected. After the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, the new coalition government will debut the blue bench of the hemicycle in an institutional ceremony. For the occasion, the gala canopy has been placed again on the main façade of the Palace of Congress and the Lions' Gate has been opened, which is only used in the acts attended by the Head of State and in the Open Doors Days. NOVEMBER 29;2023 11/29/2023 Profimedia Images