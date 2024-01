Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, leader of right-wing Law and Justice party that lost power in the October parliamentary elections protest the moves by the new pro-European Union government which has taken control of state media, in front of the parliament building in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Jan 11, 2024. Law and Justice, frustrated over the loss of power is seeking to undermine the actions of the new government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Profimedia Images