German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is shown an anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard, by Juergen Schoch the lead trainer for the Gebhard system, during his visit a training facility of the arms-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann at the Putlos military training area in Oldenburg in Holstein, Germany, 25 August 2022. Germany has promised Ukraine the delivery of 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft tanks, the first of which arrived last month. EPA-EFE/Morris MacMatzen / POOL