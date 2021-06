Secretarul general ONU: „Trebuie să ne vaccinăm toți, cât mai repede, altfel, toate eforturile de până acum sunt degeaba”

epa09256767 People queue for the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination at Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 09 June 2021. Indonesia is speeding up its vaccination campaign for people aged 18 and above due to an increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. Indonesia has recorded more than 1,800,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK