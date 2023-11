Israeli soldiers on the frontline of ground operation in northern Gaza Strip in the handout photo released on Nov 8, 2023. Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza, according to the Israel Defence Forces. The IDF said on Sunday it had divided the Gaza Strip in two after reaching the Mediterranean Sea, declaring a north and south Gaza existed. It then ordered civilians in the north to evacuate south. Israeli soldiers on the frontline, northern Gaza Strip - 08 Nov 2023 / Profimedia Images