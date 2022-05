epa09933527 Irish musician Bono (L) of the band U2 performs with Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya (R) from Antytila band, who now serves in the Ukrainian army, in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 May 2022, to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK