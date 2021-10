epa09421527 An Indonesian doctor shows a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination for health workers in Indonesia's University Hospital (RSUI), Depok West Java, Indonesia, 20 August 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 3,930,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with more than 123,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono