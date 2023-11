CREESLOUGH, IRELAND - OCTOBER 08: Ten people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal, Creeslough, Ireland on October 08, 2022. Those killed include four men, three women, a teenage boy and girl, and a young girl, garda­ (Irish police) said. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Eight people were also taken to hospital after the blast. Garda­ said their information pointed towards a tragic accident at this point. Conor McCaughley / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM