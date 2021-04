epa08956985 Pedestrians wearing protective masks use their smartphones past the emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 21 January 2021 (issued 22 January 2021). On 23 January 2021, Japan will mark half-year before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tokyo Olympics are rescheduled to open on 23 July but uncertainty is rising as Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures entered a new state of emergency following a jump of infection cases. Public support is fading and more than 80 per cent of the population is in favour of an other postponement or even a cancellation of the Tokyo Games. Despite the increasing pressure on the organisers, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee reiterated that they are preparing ?safe and secure Games?. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA