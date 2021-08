March 9, 2021, Tokyo, Japan - An autonomous driving bus made by French company Navya carrying passengers runs at Marunouchi business district in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Softbank Group's subsidiary Boldly and Marunouchi's community started a field test through March 14 . (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO),Image: 596145513, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No third party sales, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia